The 34’ sailing vessel “AT LAST” and the personal items thereon owned by Gerald Kearney – debtor to Greater Victoria Harbour Authority – will be auctioned at 1 pm on April 1, 2023 at GVHA’s Hyack Docks, 1234 Wharf Street, Victoria, BC, V8W 3H9.

For more information, contact

Matthew Melnyk

at 250-888-0002 or mmelnyk@leaguelaw.com