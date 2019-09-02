February 13, 1930 – September 2, 2019

Edna Ellen Cadwallader, formerly Gilbert, nee Minter. Born in Vancouver, February 13, 1930.

Husband of over 60 years, Ernest A. Cadwallader and their son David John (Ellen). Gilbert Children: Carol (Ken), Christina (Don), Bruce (Cathy) and Audree (Gary); Step-daughter: Lynne Lynch; Grandchildren: Tyler Cadwallader, Jody & Lindsay Baker, Dean & Alison Nelson. Douglas Lynch & Deanna (Lynch) Kemp; Great-grandchildren: Bobbie Lynch, Tessa and Katy Kemp, Liam & Emma Baker, Meila Baker, Zoella (Nelson) Purnell.

Edna lived in Vancouver until 1956, was educated at Laura Secord Public School and Britannia High School. Later she lived in many areas of BC but was happiest living in the backwoods of the Islands of BC. She loved to travel, especially in England where she could pursue her hobby of genealogy. Several years spent working in Portugal were well remembered. Gardening was her passion, until her declining years and health put a stop to mucking about in the soil…but then quilting became her main interest. A faithful member of TOPS for many years, Edna was proud that she had been honoured as provincial Royalty when she lost a great deal of weight during the Powell River years. Volunteering at Saanich Peninsula Hospital was a later interest.

We are deeply grateful to all at Sidney Care Home for their support for Edna during her final days. Donations can be made to Sidney Care Home.