It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Aunt MaryEllen Trudeau in her 81st year.

MaryEllen was the beloved daughter of the late Jessica and Homer Trudeau. Dear sister of the late Jack Trudeau (late Beryl) and Doloras Kahle (late Gerry). Aunt to David Trudeau (Allison), Mary Anne Beith, Emma Jean Burns (Bob), Joseph Trudeau (Laura Flynn), Ken Kahle, Linda Lamm (Ed) and Patty Kahle (Frank Aceti).

Great Aunt to Don Beith (Erin), Nicholas Beith (Tashina), Rachel Burns (Zach Brain), Bryan Burns (Megan Dobie), Micheal Ivany (Alyssa), Emily Trudeau (Vicky Forster) and Jessica and Jenna Lamm. Great-great Aunt of 6. Lifelong friend of Pat Anderson Murphy and the graduating class (1961) of Nursing.

Auntie was a career Nurse having worked in the US and making her permanent at home in Victoria, B.C. MaryEllen travelled the world and had many wonderful years with her beloved pet ‘Sassy’. Remaining active in retirement she volunteered with the Victoria Police Services.

Special thank you to her friends in Victoria B.C., the Sault Area Hospital Cancer Care Clinic and the Royal Order Victoria Hospital. Special thanks to Patty and Frank for the superb care they took of her.

As Auntie said, ‘I’ve had a very good life”.

Memorial contributions may be made payable to or online to the Sault Area Hospital Cancer Clinic or the Sault Ste. Marie Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 215 St. James St, 705-759-8456. Please visit the O’Sullivan Funeral Home website to leave condolences for the family.Obituary