Maureen Dorothy Louise Boas passed away at CDH after a battle with Diabetes and Cancer. She was 82. Predeceased by her brother, Don; parents Dave and Eva Deacon. Born and raised in Victoria and graduated from St. Josephs school of nursing in 1955. She worked in the maternity wards in numerous BC hospitals until her retirement in 1985. She was involved with the Salvation Army and many other churches and organizations, donating her time and gifts of knitting, sewing, scrapbooking and other crafty endeavours.

She is survived by her children Juanita, Terri, Tony, Phillip and Susan, 12 grandchildren and 3 great grand children she was so very proud of. Her celebration of life will be held Sept. 20, 2019 at Mill Bay Baptist at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, she wishes for donations to Coastal Missions.