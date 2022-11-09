Rose “Rosie” Marie Duffield (McCallum)

November 9, 2022

In loving memory ~

Mom passed peacefully on a misty Sunday morning, surrounded by the love of her family and Friends.

Rosie grew up in Petrolia, Ontario and often shared fond memories of spending time on her grandparents farm, their house with beautiful yellow brick.

Born to Henrietta Lawless and Raymond McCallum, Rose grew up with 4 sisters (Bessie, Judy, Kathy, Donna) throughout her childhood, living with Dad Ray and Mom Sheila.

She would later hitch hike out to British Columbia at the eager age of 18. Rose settled in Esquimalt, where she would meet many dear friends, and more that became family.

She raised her three children (Brent (Danielle) Amber (Sean) Chantelle (Corey) and later her nephew (Shane (Stephanie)), with limited means, but deep love, despite sometimes trying times.

Rose was authentic in the expectations of her kids to do more and think first of others before themselves, which are words that she lived by.

The past ten years of her life was filled with the love of family, and of her devoted husband, Shaun. They had many laughs and true love together and in her final years and weeks of illness, Shaun truly embodied the words “In sickness, and in health”.

Hearing people share there stories of her friendship, kindness and sometimes antics, has been a healing and humbling experience.

Thank you to everyone who reached out and trust that your thoughts and wishes were shared with her.

A celebration of Rose’s life will be held at 2:00pm, November 26th, in the upper lounge of the Archie Browning Sports Centre.

A life with love,

is a life well-lived.