Wayne Thomas Taylor (Gabe)

March 21, 2022
In loving memory ~
Wayne resided in Clearwater, BC. He passed away at home.
He is survived by his son’s Shane, Mark, Christopher & Clayton; his sister’s Susan, Terri-Lynne, Melanie, brother Mark and all the other family members.
We would like to give a special thanks to Shirley, Candice & Lawrence for being such good friends to Gabe.
Celebration of life will follow in the summer.
Obituary

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries