March 21, 2022
In loving memory ~
Wayne resided in Clearwater, BC. He passed away at home.
He is survived by his son’s Shane, Mark, Christopher & Clayton; his sister’s Susan, Terri-Lynne, Melanie, brother Mark and all the other family members.
We would like to give a special thanks to Shirley, Candice & Lawrence for being such good friends to Gabe.
Celebration of life will follow in the summer.
Obituary
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Good News
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map