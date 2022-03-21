Wayne Thomas Taylor (Gabe)













March 21, 2022

In loving memory ~

Wayne resided in Clearwater, BC. He passed away at home.

He is survived by his son’s Shane, Mark, Christopher & Clayton; his sister’s Susan, Terri-Lynne, Melanie, brother Mark and all the other family members.

We would like to give a special thanks to Shirley, Candice & Lawrence for being such good friends to Gabe.

Celebration of life will follow in the summer.

Obituary