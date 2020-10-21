A genuinely compassionate community

Strangers come to the aid of neighbour

Last Saturday, I was lucky enough to meet not one but two awesome residents of Sooke.

It turns out that waiting for your teenager to put gas in the car is not a wise plan. As I turned up Whiffin Spit Road, my car started to putter. I was out of gas!

Right away, a man pulled over and helped me move my car off the road, then offered to drive me to work. On our way, we talked about how this year had been a tough one on a personal level on top of COVID. What struck me is that this individual could still reach out and help someone after recently been through a devastating loss.

When I thanked him, he said, “We’ve got just to help one another out when we can.” Later that day, he dropped my keys off at work with a smile as well.

After work, I walked to the gas station to borrow a jerrican, but they were not lending them out, so I decided to walk home and get mine instead of buying one. A woman overheard our conversation and offered me a ride home.

The attendant said, “Do you know her?” she asked. “No, but I am going that way.”

I got home and called my neighbour for a ride as the jerrican would be heavy. My neighbour was over in a flash, and when I came to the front of my house after unsuccessfully finding a jerrican, the woman who had given me a ride was there waiting with a full jerrican! When I thanked her, she said, “We’ve got to stick together and help each other out.”.

I felt so lucky and proud to be part of this genuinely compassionate community.

Patricia Lundquist

Sooke


