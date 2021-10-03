Anti-vaccine crowd doesn’t understand cause and effect

Anti-vaxxers are becoming a bigger and bigger part of today’s Conservative Party, and they aren’t only against inoculation and mask wearing; they’re also against any kind of COVID-19 restrictions whatsoever and the existence of vaccine passports.

The current federal party leader, the Tory premiers, and Krista Ford – daughter of Ontario premier Doug Ford –represent the most vehement proponents of government regulation and with that, the Conservative jurisdictions find themselves in a health care disaster.

Low vaccination numbers mean more people get sick with COVID-19, and clearly those Conservative influencers don’t understand cause and effect, but more likely they don’t care.

William Perry

Victoria

