A gathering at the B.C. legislature Saturday marked Global Day for Climate Action. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

B.C. must drive down freight pollution

Pembina Institute argues for cleaner transportation of goods in province

Re: Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action (vicnews.com, Sept. 8)

Strong action is needed in the transportation sector to ensure that B.C. has a chance to achieve its legislated climate targets. We support establishing a sectoral target for reducing carbon pollution from transportation by 30 per cent by 2030 compared to 2015.

Requiring manufacturers to sell more zero emissions vehicles in B.C. could deliver significant environmental and economic benefits to British Columbians and establish the province as a leader in Canada’s clean transportation transition. In combination with such a requirement, substantive measures will be required to increase the supply of zero emissions vehicles and build out a network of charging infrastructure. We recognize B.C.’s leadership on the low carbon fuel standard, and we support continuing to increase the stringency of this policy.

Many of the government’s proposed policies for this sector address passenger vehicles. We emphasize that a strategy must include a comprehensive package of policies to support a cleaner transportation system to move goods as well as people. A more comprehensive and ambitious plan will be needed in order to achieve the necessary emissions reductions from freight, which accounts for roughly half of B.C.’s transportation emissions.

Karen Tam Wu

B.C. managing director,

Pembina Institute

Previous story
Ruling against Regina Park camp represents long-term loss for community

Just Posted

Update: No arrests at Saanich’s homeless camp as Tuesday night deadline passes

Roughly 75% of campers remain in Regina Park despite court order to vacate

‘Gorge Guy’ hangs his hat on mayoral race in Esquimalt

Longtime environmental conservationist John Roe determined to fix Township’s aging infrastructure

Incident on the Malahat slows traffic southbound into Victoria

Third incident on the Malahat this week

Big hearts and warm feet for latest Kind Kids Club initiative

Shoe drive success at Oak Bay municipal hall

White powder sent to Langford law office tests positive for flour

West Shore RCMP still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

VIDEO: Crews ‘aggressively’ fight wildfire that threatened Trail hospital

No evacuation orders or alerts were issued, although area remains closed to traffic

Port Alice resident injured in what may be an exploding package incident

Couple injured in their home, post office and bank reportedly closed as police investigate

U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca, J50

Southern resident killer whale, who swims along B.C. coast, has been focus since August

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

Lack of government funding leaves B.C. double amputee struggling

Jean Moulton filled out the paperwork, but the program to build ramps at her home is out of cash.

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

Governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuation orders

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins, world’s oldest face transplant recipient

Postal union to members: stock up on prescriptions as strike threat looms

UPW says nearly 94 per cent of urban letter and parcel carriers approved a possible strike

B.C. RCMP make arrests in ‘large scale’ identify theft and fraud case

Keremeos and Osoyoos RCMP arrest men alleged to be involved in identity theft across Canada

Most Read