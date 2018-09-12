B.C. must drive down freight pollution

Re: Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action (vicnews.com, Sept. 8)

Strong action is needed in the transportation sector to ensure that B.C. has a chance to achieve its legislated climate targets. We support establishing a sectoral target for reducing carbon pollution from transportation by 30 per cent by 2030 compared to 2015.

Requiring manufacturers to sell more zero emissions vehicles in B.C. could deliver significant environmental and economic benefits to British Columbians and establish the province as a leader in Canada’s clean transportation transition. In combination with such a requirement, substantive measures will be required to increase the supply of zero emissions vehicles and build out a network of charging infrastructure. We recognize B.C.’s leadership on the low carbon fuel standard, and we support continuing to increase the stringency of this policy.

Many of the government’s proposed policies for this sector address passenger vehicles. We emphasize that a strategy must include a comprehensive package of policies to support a cleaner transportation system to move goods as well as people. A more comprehensive and ambitious plan will be needed in order to achieve the necessary emissions reductions from freight, which accounts for roughly half of B.C.’s transportation emissions.

Karen Tam Wu

B.C. managing director,

Pembina Institute