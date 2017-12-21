B.C. politics leaves bad taste in Victoria voters’ mouth

Letter writer is fed up with the look and feel of B.C. politics these days

What on earth is going on with B.C.’s politicians these days?

We are now confronted with the proposal of taxpayers putting out money to pay for their campaigning?

I don’t think so.

Better they collect money from whomever wants to support them: individuals, unions, corporations, businesses with a limit and full disclosure, of course.

I do not feel we are well served by those elected treating their ‘public service’ as a career, a lifetime job ending with a pension. They should serve no more than two terms. If they cannot accomplish something in that time perhaps they should not be running in the first place.

I like the sound of proportional representation more and more. The two-party system in B.C., and three federally, need a shakeup, they are too entrenched in an ongoing colonialist system which no longer serves the public well.

Political apathy, low voter turnout and younger Canadians’ lack of interest is proof of this.

Toni Graeme

Victoria