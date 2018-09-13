Change in how we vote is up to you

As well as the civic election this fall, there is a province-wide referendum on how we will vote in the next provincial election.

Depending on how old you are, this is your “last chance” or your “once-in-a-lifetime” chance to change the way your vote is counted.

In the current first-past-the-post system, if you didn’t vote for the winner in your riding, your vote is defeated. Yeah. Lots of people don’t bother to vote. Especially younger people have given up on voting or never tried.

Changing to proportional representation will means if your local candidate doesn’t win, your vote will still be counted to help another person represent your party in the legislature.

Each of the three models of proportional representation suggested for B.C. includes that independent candidates and fringe party candidates can win seats.

However, to avoid a proliferation of fringe parties, a party must get at least five per cent of the provincial vote to be assigned additional seats. With close to 17 per cent of the vote, the Greens would have at least 14 seats if we had had proportional representation in 2017.

Distortions caused by gerrymandering, strategic voting, and having the vote fractured by fringe candidates will be much reduced. Voters can vote for the party or candidates they want and the vote is counted towards a winner.

Beginning Oct. 22, registered voters will receive their voting packages in the mail. You can register and pick up a package after Oct. 22 but it’s easier to register ahead.

Register by phone at 1-800-661-8683 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Or go online to the Elections B.C. website at elections.bc.ca/referendum/.

The website has a simple menu on the left where you can read about the issues for yourself.

Heather Phillips

Sooke

Previous story
B.C. must drive down freight pollution
Next story
EDITORIAL: How many candidates is too many for voters?

Just Posted

Half of young golfers surveyed plan to smoke pot on the links

The British Columbia Golf and Inside Golf surveyed more than 5,400 golfers province-wide

Tent city in Saanich’s Regina Park shuts down

Any remaining residents of the homeless camp in Regina Park plan to… Continue reading

Building permit value more than doubles in Victoria since last year

City staff reported in a quarterly update that building permits are valued at over $250 million

Saanich police to surround homeless camp in Regina Park

Crews have started to put up fencing around homeless camp as deadline passed

Westshore Rebels fall to Raiders for second consecutive time

Team looks to bounce back against Kamloops Broncos

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

Junior hockey squad returns to ice for first game since tragic bus crash

RCMP searching for missing B.C. family of four

Anderson family of Surrey was reported missing on Tuesday by another family member

Used book sale at Nellie McClung branch Saturday, Sunday

Friends of GVPL’s fall book sale ‘a big one’

Ottawa proposes $100M class-action settlement for disabled vets

The Liberals have agreed to pay $100 million to settle a four-year legal battle with disabled veterans

VIDEO: Police dogs show off their skills ahead of national contest

The 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials are open to the public Sept. 16 at Stanley Park

Dean Thomas Hathaway sentenced to three years for manslaughter in Duncan stabbing

Hathaway will serve an additional year for firearms offences

Not giving up: Uber exec to promote ride-sharing at UBCM

A general manager of the company’s Canada arm was on his way to the annual municipalities’ convention

Incredible effort by amateur pet detectives brings home lost B.C. dog

Community effort in Campbell River helps reunite Yorkshire terrier-chihuahua Jax with family

Most Read