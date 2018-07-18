Contrary to the other opinions published, City of Victoria policies and strategies for development are supported by young renters, according to one reader whio is in that position. News file photo

City residents truly affected by unaffordability not speaking out

Those in ownership positions more often complain about Victoria housing strategies, reader writes

Re: Helps, City strategies far from enhancing quality of life, and Future housing opportunity promises hollow (Letters, July 13)

The people who tend to oppose new development in their community often have home security. This is certainly the case for many letter writers to local newspapers, who claim that Mayor Lisa Helps has disadvantaged “working individuals” and “the younger generation of modest income” through her ambitious housing strategy.

Their letters fuel an anti-development narrative with the idea that new housing developments are of the wrong type (i.e., luxury condos, pied-a-terres, short-term vacation rentals, etc.) and that rapid development threatens the character of our neighbourhoods. This sentiment – let’s call it “neighbourhood protectionism”—is mostly shared amongst people who cannot be considered “the younger generation of modest income.”

As a 26-year-old renter who has lived and worked in downtown Victoria for the last four years, I do appreciate the concern for those of my position and living situation, but I am more concerned that the current angst around development does not come from those it supposedly disadvantages the most. Instead, home and condo owners speak on our behalf.

I actually support the rate of housing development in Victoria, as do many of my peers who rent. New apartment buildings increase the supply of available rental units and new condominiums provide opportunities for first-time buyers to exit the rental market, subsequently reducing demand for rental units. Over the last four years, city hall has attracted much-needed investments in housing, and now over 1,000 units are under construction.

It seems that the answer to whether our mayor and council are effectively addressing the affordability crisis depends on who you talk to, so we should not assume that others see things exactly the way we do.

Some things we can all agree on though. Victoria has a lot of character: that’s probably why so many people want to live here and we have affordability issues. We all want to respect and preserve the city’s character because we are all in this together.

Wesley MacInnis

Victoria

Previous story
Helps, City strategies far from enhancing quality of life

Just Posted

Fire in Oak Bay contained to garage thanks to alarms, quick response

Early notification key to battling blaze

BC Nurses Union calls for decriminalization of opioids

BCNU president wants the federal government to do more to reduce preventable deaths

Commercial vehicle takes out a light pole on Jacklin Road

Minor traffic delays are expected

Victoria sending 18 athletes to Special Olympics Canada Summer Games

Island athletes will compete in Nova Scotia in golf, swimming, gymnastics and softball

Crash backs up traffic on Pat Bay Highway

Crews on scene say two women suffered minor injuries after their vehicles… Continue reading

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Hells Angels celebrating 35th anniversary party on Vancouver Island

Additional police resources will be in Nanaimo this weekend as roughly 300 members and hang arounds are expected

New campaign aims to tide food waste at home

About 2.2 million tonnes of edible food is discarded in Canada every year

B.C. couple reunited with dog three years after disappearance

A purebred Pomeranian is back with his parents, likely after years in a puppy mill.

Kitten OK after being rescued from underground pipe in B.C.

An adventurous feline has been rescued after getting trapped in an underground pipe in Kamloops, B.C.

A day after back-tracking, Trump defends summit performance

Amid bipartisan condemnation of his embrace of a longtime U.S. enemy, Trump at first sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error Tuesday.

Thai soccer players rescued from cave meet the media

Members of the Thai youth soccer team who were trapped in a cave have left the hospital where they have been treated since their rescue.

Elon Musk apologizes for calling cave rescue diver a ‘pedo’

Musk called a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile to his 22.3 million Twitter followers on July 15.

Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Most Read

  • Helps, City strategies far from enhancing quality of life

    Allowing expensive projects to replace older buildings only serves to entitle property owners

  • City residents truly affected by unaffordability not speaking out

    Those in ownership positions more often complain about Victoria housing strategies, reader writes