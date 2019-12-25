COLUMN: Colwood this holiday season showcases magic of the community

Forest Lights, Santa Go Round and more highlight the giving spirit

Wishart Elementary student Shaely O’Hara enjoys her apple fritter and hot chocolate at the Colwood Christmas Light Up Celebration. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Looking for some holiday magic? Look no further than the City of Colwood this holiday season.

Colwood is a family-oriented seaside community that recognizes the importance of creating special places and events where people can gather, celebrate, relax and make lasting memories.

This season, Colwood council started a new holiday tradition with Forest Lights in Herm Williams Park. It’s a unique and light-hearted display inspired by the colours of the northern lights where families can wander through a forest of brightly lit trees.

On Thursday there was hot chocolate and caroling to provide opportunities for families and friends to get together through the season. In addition, driftwood sculptures from the beach were brought over to the park to add an element of the seaside community.

Council welcomes feedback on these events as they consider creating more welcoming and engaging spaces in our community in the coming years.

Colwood is fortunate to have caring residents who are committed to helping others.

Royal Bay Secondary School students have just taken on a massive food drive with 10,000 Tonight, breaking records year after year as they sweep through Colwood neighbourhoods collecting non-perishable food for the Goldstream Food Bank.

This year, all three Sooke schools hit a combined total of 43,880 non-perishable food items.

Santa and his elves travelled around Colwood by fire truck on Sunday, Dec. 22 with candy canes for kids and accepting donations on behalf of the Goldstream Food Bank.

The Backpack Project, started by a Colwood resident back in 2015, is in full swing. The initiative works to gather donations to provide hundreds of backpacks full of warm clothes, toiletries and food items for people in need. There are many inspiring examples of giving in our community.

Celebrating together and taking care of each other should not be limited to the holiday season.

In 2020, Colwood council will continue to create welcoming and engaging public places and events that build upon the things Colwood residents value: connecting with friends and family, enjoying natural areas, beaches and parks, and finding opportunities to make meaningful contributions.

Column courtesy of the City of Colwood.

