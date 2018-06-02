Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, is running regular community dialogue sessions. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

COLUMN: Engaging in your democracy

A foundational principle driving my constituency and legislative work is increasing public participation in our democracy. We are dedicated to civic engagement and strive to provide the best service and accountability we can. In this MLA report, I want to discuss the tools we have created to increase public engagement in our work and offer advice and feedback.

I take my role as representative seriously and so my first responsibility is to you, the constituents of Saanich North and the Islands. In addition to our regular work as community advocates, we have created a public engagement program that we call The Public Circle. We host regular meetings for the public that we call Community Dialogues. These give you a chance to directly interact with me as your MLA, and to engage your neighbours on a specific and timely subject. On May 17 we will be hosting one on Kinder Morgan.

Because of the nature of our riding, with its many beautiful islands, we realize that not everyone is able to make it to Sidney to participate in our dialogues. So we host biannual town hall meetings in locations throughout riding. Our next round of town halls are in June, and I invite you to participate.

This month I am also hosting an MLA Feedback Forum. This is a chance to give my team honest feedback about how the government is doing on a range of issues that are important to you and also to evaluate my performance after my first year in office.The event is on May 26, and I hope you will consider participating, but space is limited so please contact us soon!

Although we place great importance on getting out in the community for face-to-face discussions, we are also aware of the importance of having an online presence. If you are unable to attend events such as town halls and community dialogue sessions, or simply prefer to communicate online, there are a number of ways for you to do so.

We send out monthly email updates, quarterly print newsletters, and update our website and social media platforms regularly. We have an office policy of responding to every email and phone call in a timely manner to ensure the best two-way communication possible. We are just beginning to develop our presence on a tool created by a BC tech firm called PlaceSpeak. The platform allows for constituents to engage directly with us on various topics, participate in polls and surveys, in a safe and secure environment where your privacy and personal information is completely protected.

Finally, I also host a weekly show called The Public Circle LIVE! on Facebook where I discuss the week in British Columbia politics and answer questions that have come in during the week. We have a lot of fun in our live show and I hope you will tune in if you can.

We do all this because I believe transparency is critical. For more information on engagement events, visit our website (www.adamolsen.ca), call us (250-655-5601), or drop in to ask a question directly, we are located in the Landmark building at 215-2506 Beacon Ave.

Adam Olsen is the MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, representing the BC Green Party

Previous story
MAYOR’S MESSAGE: Neighbourhoods are for everyone

Just Posted

REVIEW: Strong emotions felt in latest Blue Bridge Theatre offering

Local cast, crew do great justice to Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, writes Sheila Martindale

Saanich residents living in a crash zone

Stretch of Maplegrove Road the site on numerous crashes

Teacher shortages cause concerns for September

Difficulties filling specialized positions has left many schools scrambling

Police called to three separate traffic collisions within 45 minutes, two people sent to hospital

Collisions between vehicles, motorcycles and cyclists resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

Two men sought after dumping injured cat out of a car window in Langford

Incident occurred in the 3000-block of Pickford Road on Tuesday

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Many seasons rolled into one for Victoria Cougars head coach

Versatile Suneil Karod winds up hockey campaign sharing in a Royal Bank Cup win

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Osoyoos sets the mood for romance

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

Camp offers all that jazz

Five-day camp in Saanich aims to fuel jazz performance skills

VIDEO: Man recounts truck suddenly covered in ‘brown splatters’ from the sky

A Williams Lake man is wondering if the brown ‘crap’ that fell onto his truck last Saturday came from a plane as well

B.C. judge expands pipeline injunction as protesters use ‘calculated’ defiance

Justice Kenneth Affleck said he’d have some sympathy for people opposed to Trans Mountain application

Lululemon shares surge after forecast increase, earnings beat expectations

The stock rise came after Vancouver-based clothing company reported net income of US$75.2 million

Most Read

  • COLUMN: Engaging in your democracy

    A foundational principle driving my constituency and legislative work is increasing public…