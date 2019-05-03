COLUMN: Experience all downtown Victoria has to offer

Jeff Bray

Downtown Victoria Business Association

Victoria has one of the great mid-sized downtowns in North America; some readers of this column may disagree. As the executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA) for one-and-a-half years, I am in awe of the vibrancy, energy and inclusivity of downtown. We have incredible retail shops, a world-renowned culinary and craft brew scene, attractive architecture with our mix of heritage and modern, all within a beautiful and natural setting.

Yet when I speak to some people, their impression of downtown is negative. Why?

It may be two sides of the same coin: Victoria’s urban renaissance. Over the last five years, downtown Victoria has seen tremendous growth in residential and commercial construction, and yes, bike lanes. The technology sector has joined the more traditional downtown economic engines of tourism and government. New businesses are bringing remarkable experiences to residents and visitors alike. Craft breweries and niche eateries are springing up all over downtown.

READ ALSO: Fort Street bike lanes named in Top 10 America list

Change may be another word for renaissance, and change is always disruptive.

Why do we have one of the best mid-sized downtowns in North America? If we compare ourselves to other jurisdictions with similar-sized downtowns, such as Halifax and Portland, you’ll notice similar attributes to Victoria. Both cities are increasing the number of people who live downtown. Like Victoria, both have diverse and inclusive urban centres. They have a vibrant arts and culture scene. In successful downtowns, local businesses and national chains thrive because of their proximity to one another. They are places where entrepreneurs invest and grow. This is downtown Victoria today.

One of my roles at this dynamic, business-led association is to market downtown Victoria. It’s true, I am an ambassador for downtown. As such, I encourage people from Sooke to Sidney to make the trip. My passion for downtown Victoria means I also acknowledge there are parking challenges, homeless individuals and panhandling, and construction delays. Yet the construction cranes in the core, combined with the low retail vacancy rate, and record-breaking tourism numbers, all strongly suggest something wonderful (if rather disruptive) is happening downtown.

Through the DVBA, I’ve met so many incredible local businesses owners, city staff and councillors, social service providers and residents, all passionate about this emerging urban neighbourhood. All downtowns have similar issues to ours, but few have the beauty, safety, diverse business mix, music scene and sense of community. Most mid-sized cities would gladly have our downtown, issues and all.

Over the coming months, I will be sharing how downtown is evolving. And, I invite you to experience all we have to offer.

Jeff Bray is the executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association

Previous story
LETTER: Bicyclist need to curb bad behaviour

Just Posted

REMINDER: Sunday parking fees coming into effect in downtown Victoria this weekend

Street parking will now have a fee on downtown Victoria streets

Victoria youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Victoria man ready to sell 600 bottles of collector beer

Bottles range from the 1950’s-2000’s and hail from all over the world

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm remembers its stolen baby goat

Archer was stolen in 2003, but many still remember him

Ballet Victoria goes dancing down the rabbit hole

Local company offers choreographed take on family favourite Alice in Wonderland

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police and fire crews respond to escalating tension during event

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

Saskatchewan top court rules 3-2 federal carbon tax is constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

Most Read