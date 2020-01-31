Column: Meet Esquimalt Recreation Centre’s newest member

Swimmers and lifeguards assembled the newest addition to the team during the recent snowfall. (Photo courtesy of Esquimalt Rec Centre)

Meet our new, temporary team member, a snowman that took shape on the pool deck at the Esquimalt Recreation Centre on Jan. 15. This creation, a collaborative effort of children and lifeguards, proved to be a playful example of how Esquimalt is a seaside community that seizes opportunities to connect and collaborate. Whether it’s working together to construct a six-foot-tall friend or inspiring opportunities for play. Which was captured with multiple toboggans and an accompanying sign displayed on Carrie Street inviting those passing by to enjoy by stating, “You are welcome to borrow these. Would be great if you return it so the next person can use it. Thank you.”

Each of these examples remind us of the warmth of the Esquimalt community. Of course, for the residents here, such a reminder is not needed, kindness and compassion in this community is a wonderful constant.

While ‘Snowmageddon’ has quickly become what seems to be a distant memory and whether or not you are a fan of the white stuff, there is a fondness in how the community comes together.

Esquimalt Parks and Recreation is excited to highlight opportunities for the community to come together as they introduce a series of free workshops, each providing an opportunity for neighbours to connect and learn something new.

On Feb. 19, the Esquimalt Neighbourhood Emergency Program will present “Be Prepared: Earthquake and Tsunami” from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Esquimalt Municipal Hall.

March is filled with three opportunities for residents to connect and learn something new with the Victoria Police Department presenting on fraud prevention on March 9 from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at the Esquimalt Recreation Centre.

On March 11 the workshop Emergency Preparedness: Special Considerations runs from 7 until 8 p.m. This free presentation takes place at the Esquimalt Municipal Hall.

On March 12, Esquimalt Parks and Recreation and the Compost Education Centre partner to bring you Planning Your Year Round Veggie Garden from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Esquimalt Recreation Centre.

Looking to learn more about the topics? Simply visit esquimalt.ca/events to see the upcoming sessions. If you have an idea for a topic or are interested in leading a community workshop, contact the rec centre.

Provided by Esquimalt Parks and Recreation.

