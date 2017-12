The City of Victoria’s Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre, now 45 years old, needs replacement or upgrading. City council will soon make a decision on how to proceed. Photo contributed

Based on the Blue Bridge replacement fiasco and the recent bike lane cost overruns, Victoria council and staff have no fiscal credibility with the community.

A referendum on whether to replace the Crystal Pool recreation centre will put many voters in a dilemma. They will want to support this very worthwhile project, but they do not have any faith in this council’s ability to bring the project in on budget.

Mike Wilmut

Oak Bay