COVID-19 pandemic far from over

Today, if I saw two ambulances speeding towards our hospitals, I would feel comfortable knowing the people inside would receive the best care possible.

Recently I watched a newscast featuring a doctor from one of the southern U.S. states advising his hospital was at capacity, and medical teams were assessing the incoming patients to determine what level of care they should receive.

In this case when ambulances arrive, those who have a good chance of recovery and with the least complications and those with years more to live after recovery would receive top priority. The others get what’s left.

So I am also grateful for our Canadian attitude that obeyed the directions of our medical professionals, and kept our hospitalization numbers low enough so all who need medical help can get the best.

If I were in one of the ambulances down south, at 74 years of age, having previous experience with severe pneumonia involving nine days intubated in an ICU unit, followed by a heart valve operation, then I have no doubt that if the other guy who was in his 30s would get the nod and treatment. I no doubt would be “made comfortable.”

This COVID pandemic is far from over. It’s summer and party time, so all of us, young and old, should get out and have some fun, but I plan to do it safely. I sure hope the majority does as well.

Mike Thomas

Sooke



Letter to the Editor