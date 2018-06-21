CRD off-leash rule ‘nonesense’

Re: CRD tightens leash on dog walkers in Sooke parks (News, June 20)

The CRD bans dogs off leash in local parks and the entirety of the Galloping Goose trail after complaints from the public.

So did these politicians seek other input before making this heavy-handed decision that impacts so many locals? I never saw any opportunity to share my views. A CRD rep may come after the fact to explain this oversight to us?

I’ve walked my dog on the Goose for nearly a decade off leash, always ready with a leash in hand without a problem. That is except for a minority of speeding cyclists who think they’re in the Tour De France.

How can a public body like the CRD make this decision without input from major stakeholders like people who own larger dogs and have counted on this amenity? The CRD needs to get off its butt and do its homework before coming down with nonsense like this.

Ted Roberts

Saseenos

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Images of suffering children reflect new American reality

Just Posted

Crash snarls traffic on Trans Canada at Tillicum

One of the vehicles involved has markings of a company supplying traffic control personnel

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Emergency crews aid injured man at Thetis Lake Park

Crews transport patient back to main beach by boat

Saanich to study ‘mega mansions’ on farm land

District staff will study the siting of homes on agricultural lots

Rebirth of downtown cultural festival coming to Victoria in July

Folktoria aims to pick up where Folkfest left off

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

RCMP seek owner of pianos found in Richmond warehouse

The instruments range in size from small uprights to concert grands

Three dead in highway crash in B.C. Interior

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

A look at what Canadian teams might do in the 1st round of the NHL draft

Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Edmonton in top 10 of upcoming draft

Seasonal transit changes take effect July 2

Improved service to popular summer destinations

Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

Western lowland gorilla, 46, died in her sleep in California

Most Read

  • CRD off-leash rule ‘nonesense’

    Re: CRD tightens leash on dog walkers in Sooke parks (News, June…