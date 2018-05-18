David Black’s view makes perfect sense

Re: Refineries on the coast are common sense (Opinion, May 16)

I was wondering why I was hearing so much grinding of teeth across Sooke last Wednesday but understood immediately when I spotted David Black’s column in the News Mirror that day.

Stop it Mr. Black; just stop it – you’re making too much common sense for the eco-crazies in our midst.

What? Develop and refine our natural resources and create jobs? It’s madness! Better to continue the present trend of taxing ourselves to death while hundreds of years of oil and natural gas stay in the ground. That’s the “Canadian way” don’t you know?

Andy Neimers

Sooke

