EDITORIAL: Black History Month offers an opportunity to learn

Greater Victoria residents encouraged to ask questions as a way to better understanding

In Canada, we pride ourselves in not being a part of the rampant tribalism and racist attitudes that are increasingly being displayed by a segment of the American population.

We can be a bit smug about our culture of acceptance and inclusion of minorities; but it’s a dangerous assumption. We recall low points last year when some UVic students created social media posts ridiculing the First Nations community and in November, when anti-Semitic posters were found on campus. While racist actions don’t hit the media often here, they do still occur with some regularity.

As Black History month begins, we’d do well to recall that, while Victorians were generally accepting of the “Black Migration” of 1858, there was racism then as well. When the steamship Commodore arrived that spring and Bishop Edward Cridge welcomed some of the migrants into his church, he faced backlash from some who complained about “crowding negro men into the same seats with white and respectable women.”

Racism is a complex issue and a single cure for the fear, ignorance and hatred embodied in that term has yet to be found.

But Pulcherie Mboussi’s comments in today’s feature on Black History Month are instructive. The founder of the Victoria African Cultural Society urges people to take time to talk to others, particularly those of a different ethnicity than one’s self. Find out about them, she advises, because it’s only through learning more about people that true understanding and acceptance is possible.

And don’t be afraid to ask questions. If you don’t realize that not all black Canadians’ descendants came from Africa, a continent as diverse and varied in culture, language, history and heritage as any on the planet, you should.

There’s no shame in not knowing, but there is in letting ignorance breed discrimination.

Make Black History Month a time to start to learn about other cultures and people, and extend your knowledge about the broad tapestry that is our region’s population.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Polluted logic plagues pesticide bylaws

Just Posted

Saanich approves Cordova Bay Plaza proposal

Re-development of Cordova Bay Plaza passes 8-1

Oak Bay High School achieves LEED Gold Certification

School design and construction lowered energy consumption by half

Blue bridge lights may create an unintended problem

Salmon fry easier for predators to spot under lights, moonlight

WATCH: Body of kayaker washes up on Gonzales Beach in Victoria

Search and rescue confirm man’s ID, trace a connection to a car parked at Oak Bay Marina

Oak Bay lawyer recognized as a ‘trailblazer’ in family law

Trudi Brown, QC, is the first recipient of the Law Society of BC’s Excellence in FamilyLaw award

WATCH: Body of kayaker washes up on Gonzales Beach in Victoria

Search and rescue confirm man’s ID, trace a connection to a car parked at Oak Bay Marina

VIDEO: Driver suffering drug overdose involved in Lower Mainland crash

Charges are being recommended after a two-vehicle crash in Langley Tuesday

Trump’s first State of the Union address

Trump to Congress: Talks about fixing trade deals, not about scrapping them

U.S. gymnastics doctor faces another sentence, victims return to court

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Putin to athletes: Ignore doping scandals at Olympics

“I wish you not to think about anything which has recently accompanied your preparation for these Olympics,” said Putin

Victoria High boys crank it up on home court

Junior team captures home tourney, seniors lose in final

Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones beats N.B. to remain unbeaten in Pool A at Scotties

For the first time, Manitoba played a full game and didn’t hit double digits

Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you

This may be the only time you will ever see this combination

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: Black History Month offers an opportunity to learn

    Greater Victoria residents encouraged to ask questions as a way to better understanding