Victoria’s mild weather, which can sometimes produce cherry blossoms in February, is just one of the draws for conference bookers looking for places to hold regional or national meetings. Don Denton/BLACK PRESS

EDITORIAL: Conference business helps Victoria economy roll along

Current inter-continental parliamentary meetings speak to broad base of clients

The summer tourist season may be over, but for the organization formerly know as Tourism Victoria, it’s basically business as usual.

Now known as Destination Victoria, a more appropriate name given the number of non-tourist visitors our city receives every year, the organization is already handling bookings for a year or two down the road for conference business.

Evidence of the type of gatherings we are now getting here in Victoria can be seen this week, as parliamentarians from North and South America take part in ParlAmerica’s 15th Plenary Assembly. We’re a natural for government, corporate and professional association business meetings, with our experience as a government town and an up-and-coming tech business hub – not to mention our moderate climate, vibrant downtown and pleasant coastal surroundings.

Destination Victoria took on the role of operating the Victoria Conference Centre a couple of years back, when the City of Victoria realized the city and region would better served by having Tourism Victoria, with its industry connections and full team of visitor experts, looking after it.

The result has been nothing short of amazing, with many local hotels seeing bumps in occupancy rates in the shoulder seasons, and no doubt some restaurants enjoying new business they might not have otherwise seen.

Even some of the more seasonal companies which have benefited from Tourism Victoria’s marketing efforts over the years have begun adjusting their operations to be available for non-summer visitors.

All this extra visitor traffic may have an unintended consequence, with some conference delegates choosing to relocate to our city after seeing the special attributes it offers. While some locals might see that as a negative, helping drive up real estate prices, others will no doubt view it as a positive side benefit of the work Destination Victoria continues to do to keep the city’s economy rolling along.

Previous story
Letter: Unjustified opinions about slate

Just Posted

Advocates take to Ash Road to slow drivers

Fix Ash Road Now group continue campaign

New Victoria mayoral candidate has a simple message: get out and vote

Ryan “RyMo” Moen plans to remind people of democratic process

VicPD ask for public’s help in international missing persons search

Dennis Crook was last seen in October 1985, investigators seeking his sister believed to reside in England

17 years later: West Shore officials remember Ground Zero just days after attack

Mayor Stew Young, Bob Beckett, Bruce Brown stood with victims’ families in the days following 9/11

Saanich Mayor Atwell says homeless campers who defy court order are ‘likely’ to be arrested

As of noon, anywhere betwen 80 and 90 people remain in Regina Park as deadline approaches.

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Political odds favour Saanich candidates for council

As the deadline for nominations for the Oct. 20 municipal election approaches,… Continue reading

Emotional classic car auction raises $100K for Alberta kids who lost parents

Red Deer couple was killed in a motorcycle crash last spring

Feds settle lawsuit with moms denied extra EI benefits for sick leave

The government said it made the wrong decision and is agreeing to pay an estimated $11 million to about 2,000 women

Will legalized marijuana impact the Canadian military?

Allies have been closely following Canada’s year-long work to develop its policy on pot

Cranbrook man inspires movie ‘The Grizzlies’ set to debut at TIFF

‘The Grizzlies’ is based on Russ Sheppard’s experiences teaching and coaching lacrosse in the Arctic

150 wigs meant for kids with cancer stolen in Vancouver

Police say the wigs are worth $2,500 each, stolen from Eva and Company Wigs

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Most Read