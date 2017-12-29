EDITORIAL: Looking ahead involves a little looking backward

The News gratefully acknowledges readers’ trust in us to tell stories that resonate with you

As we wrap up another year here at the News and look back upon the stories of 2017, our team has also taken a minute to reflect on just how we got here, and where we’re going in 2018.

A lot of change has taken place behind the scenes in our newsroom. A new (old) editor, two new reporters and a whole lot of technology have enabled us to get out into the communities of Victoria and Esquimalt to bring you the stories that you care about.

A lot of those stories brought us closer to our readers, and our readers closer to each other.

Often, the biggest news can be the most tragic; the death of Euarchol Wanichpan shook the city and thanks to social media, we were able to broaden our coverage of the 25 year old as told to us by those who knew her best.

When we told stories of a more positive note, we found diversity, talent and generosity.

For example, your donations to the United Way helped launch bc211.ca, a multi-faceted help line for Island residents. And a city woman, gifted a bicycle after hers was stolen, paid it forward and donated it to a local non-profit where she volunteers.

Changes came, too. The Johnson Street bridge is nearing completion, an NDP government put four local politicians in the provincial realm and Victoria took the plunge into dedicated two-way bike lanes.

Not every story that brings a community together will do so in an agreeable fashion. As Arthur Miller once said, “A good newspaper is a nation talking to itself.”

It is our hope that dialogue is what keeps us on our toes, digging to the heart of what matters most to you.

It has always been, and remains our mission to provide you with the news that affects your communities whether you read us in print, watch for our Tweets, spot our photos on Instagram, tune in for live Facebook coverage or visit us online.

In an age when not every community can say it has a newspaper, it is our honour and privilege that you continue to choose the News to keep you informed.

