Students and teachers from Rossland Summit School celebrate the opening of Rossland’s rainbow crosswalk last September. (Chelsea Novak/Rossland News)

EDITORIAL: Minority rules in our colourful culture

Quibbles over symbolic rainbow crossings belie critics’ genuine concerns

There’s something all-too revealing in the critical comments that swirl around online whenever the media reports on community efforts to install rainbow-coloured crosswalks.

You likely have heard of such crosswalks by now. After bursting on the scene in major cities a half-decade ago as a form of protest art and a symbol of support for people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered, sanctioned versions have been popping up in smaller communities as a way for civic leaders to show acceptance for those in the minority.

And even in these inclusive communities, critical comments typically begin with a question of cost; include arguments about the message being exclusive by highlighting ‘gay pride’; and usually finish when skidmarks mar the crosswalk soon after installation, with armchair critics demanding proof that the vandal was targeting the rainbow’s message and not just simply spinning his wheels.

For some, these arguments are locked, loaded and ready to fire.

Such comments popped up when we reported of the enthusiastic embrace received last week by two woman who had approached White Rock council to seek permission to raise funds for rainbow crosswalks at Five Corners. (Not only did Mayor Wayne Baldwin champion their cause, his suggestion that the city fund the crosswalk was unanimously endorsed.) And we expect to hear similar criticisms this week as the City of Surrey announces a similar project near Holland Park at the north end of town.

The question for such commenters, though, is – why?

Why publicly question such costs, when surely the price of installing a multicolour crosswalk is a pittance compared to expenditures that warrant nary a peep? Why point out the exclusivity of such a symbolic message for the LGBT community, when recorded history has shown a desperate lack of greater public inclusiveness for its members? And why note that the vandal who defaced the rainbow might not be making a political statement?

In short, why make the effort to post such microaggressions if your real message is that you don’t want society to be seen as accepting of non-straight people?

Say it loudly and proudly.

Just note that in our culture, you are at long last in the minority.

– Peace Arch News

 

Previous story
Another side to reality based police situations: letter writer

Just Posted

Sisters of St. Ann’s $450,000 donation will help Cool Aid build more housing on Gorge Rd.

Funds will go towards replacing the Cedar Grove supportive housing complex

HarbourCats and Pacifica Housing team up to play ball

250-plus subsidized housing residents will play catch with players, attend game that night

UPDATE: BC SPCA recommends ban of horse-drawn carriages from downtown Victoria streets

Letter to city council cites accident at Ogden Point that caused horses to fall

BC Ferries converts ‘Spirit of British Columbia’ to LNG

The vessel is back in operation following its refit in Poland, converted to operate on liquified natural gas

Boardwalk across Saanich’s Swan Lake closes until fall

Work begins on $800,000 project to replace 300-metre floating boardwalk

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

B.C. crash victim, 19, remembered as ‘shining light’ with kindness bursary

Olivia Malcom was struck by a car that killed her on impact Saturday in Delta, her family said

B.C. city tries again to have politicians convicted of crimes removed from council

Could bring issue to Union of B.C. Municipalities in Sept.

Police look for information after B.C. house explodes

A house was destroyed in an explosion in Trail back on May 25

Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

La Loche school shooter convicted of killing 4, injuring 7, to appeal sentence

EDITORIAL: Minority rules in our colourful culture

Quibbles over symbolic rainbow crossings belie critics’ genuine concerns

Ferrari under fire for confusing Toronto skyline for Montreal

Ferrari ridiculed after posting image on Twitter of ‘Montreal’ showing Toronto skyline

Young adults caught sharing joints with minors could face consequences

Senators vote to approve an amendment to Bill C-45 as recreational marijuana becomes legalized

New evacuations near Guatemala volcano set off panic

Frightened people living near the Volcano of Fire are taking no chances

Most Read