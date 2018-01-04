EDITORIAL: New Year, new resolution

What is the difference between a New Year’s resolution and a plain old-fashioned goal?

According to lore, it was ancient Babylonians who, 4,000 years ago, ushered in the new year making promises to the gods to repay debts and practice better behaviour for the coming year, believing favours and good fortune would be bestowed upon them.

Over three millennia later, is it the notion of repenting for bad behaviour that drives our tradition of resolutions for a new year, or is it a fancy way of saying, “I’d like to achieve something this year”?

To resolve something lends the idea that it needs to be fixed, or a solution found. To set forth down a planned path with the intent of reaching a desired result, denotes the beginning of a mission, however great or small.

We’re not sure when the two became one in the same, as seems to be the 21st Century idea behind the tradition.

Ask around and you’ll find Victorians who tell you they’re going to eat better this year, quit smoking, lose weight, finally try yoga or get on one of the city’s new bike paths. They’ll tell you they want to be more of something, or less of something else. Or they may not tell you anything at all, because only one in three Canadians set a New Year’s resolution, while a whopping 70 per cent of them fail, many by February.

Are those failures the result of the pressure that accompanies such a drastic timeline to change something about yourself?

What if, instead of setting New Year’s resolutions to keep up with the proverbial Jones’, we all just took a minute to be content with the achievements of 2017, however earth-shattering or minor they were.

We’re all growing, evolving and changing all the time and we don’t need a tradition to gauge our progress on it.

They say comparison can be the thief of joy – the one thing we could all do with a little more of.

So make a resolution not to make a New Year’s resolution – how’s that for a goal?

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: In 2018, ideology meets reality

Just Posted

Community rallies behind Malahat family

A fire ripped through the Patterson’s home on Christmas

Check your lotto 6/49 ticket, you could be a millionaire

A winning ticket for Wednesday’s draw was purchased in Victoria

Esquimalt not the only municipality with sewage problems

But half the township’s infill and infiltration issues are on private property

Victoria Royals’ forward signs NHL deal with Calgary Flames

Matthew Phillips has agreed to a three-year entry level contract with the club

Higher Peninsula home values are no surprise

When assessment notices arrive in mailboxes across the Peninsula, homeowners will see… Continue reading

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Flu outbreak at care facilities on Vancouver Island

Island Health asks those who are ill to not visit hospitals, residential care or assisted living facilities

Victoria property assessments rise, as level of inventory falls to record lows

Property sales numbers dipped toward end of 2017, but experts say values will rise

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Higher Peninsula home values are no surprise

When assessment notices arrive in mailboxes across the Peninsula, homeowners will see… Continue reading

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

Trump ‘furious’ over new Bannon book

Trump left ‘furious,’ ‘disgusted’ by Bannon over new book

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: New Year, new resolution

    What is the difference between a New Year’s resolution and a plain…