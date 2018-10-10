EDITORIAL: Oil companies have motorists over a barrel

One thing is for certain – gas prices will increase

Whether it’s an unseasonably mild winter, a changing stance on trade policy anywhere around the globe, or an explosion on the other side of the country – one thing is for certain. Gas prices are going to increase.

Industry officials are warning that a large explosion and fire at an oil refinery in New Brunswick could lead to higher gas prices in British Columbia. A massive blast at the Irving Refinery shook Saint John on Monday. The cause of the explosion is believed to be a malfunction in the refinery’s diesel treating unit.

But no matter the cause, the consequences are far more clear than the thick smoke that blanketed the New Brunswick city.

“A fire that caused undisclosed damage to the Irving refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada’s largest, has not yet been fully quantified by markets and comes in a period of lower demand and stronger inventories generally in the U.S. northeast,” said Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. McTeague says the refinery fire comes at a time of lower demand and stronger inventories generally in the U.S. northeast.

“Nevertheless, a more thorough disclosure of damage to the refinery could yield concerns for supply and raise market prices should the plant’s 330,000 barrel a day output be curtailed for an extended period of time,” said McTeague. “Combined with a weaker Loonie due to the effects of pipeline constraints, motorists should look to higher pump prices generally in the weeks ahead.”

Drivers here on the Island have been repeatedly told that our gas is primarily supplied by the refinery in Cherry Point, Wash. – and we should pay little attention to issues on the other side of the country. But, of course, that’s only when those issues would lead to prices decline.

Don’t believe it? Consider this: The price of oil is currently about $74 a barrel, while the price at the pump sits at $1.39 a litre here in Greater Victoria. At its peak, oil prices reached $147 a barrel in late 2008. Gas prices at the time were $1.53.6 in the Capital Region, although oil prices alone would suggest the price should be closer to $2.75 a litre.

One of these days, someone in Ottawa is going to invest in a calculator and get to the bottom of this.

Previous story
LETTER: Stop blaming others for lack of privilege, opportunity

Just Posted

Advance voting numbers on the rise in Greater Victoria

More people are taking advantage of advance voting ahead of general elections

Seven straight days of sunshine to warm Victoria

Unseasonably warm temperatures in forecast, with no rain in sight

New Saanich boardwalk boasts 65-year lifespan

All trails open at Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary

Victoria airport hosts cannabis information session

Oct. 11 event features RCMP, Island Health and airport authority

Housing starts down across Greater Victoria for September

More than 1,600 rental units currently under construction on the West Shore

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precaution

Supercharged hurricane threatens Florida with 150 mph winds

he storm appeared to be so powerful that it is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over Georgia early Thursday

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

EDITORIAL: Oil companies have motorists over a barrel

One thing is for certain – gas prices will increase

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

Homeowners groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing and consumption in an effort to nip any problems in the bud, say lawyers who specialize in property law.

Little variety in THC levels with different cannabis strains, says new study

Kelowna - The research shows most strains, regardless of their name, had the same amount of THC.

FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

The blast forced about 100 members of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes

Most Read