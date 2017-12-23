Victoria’s Congregation Emanu-El synagogue received sinister hate mail earlier this week. (Submitted)

EDITORIAL: Publicizing hate actions painful for the media

Targeting of local synagogues and others in Canada with hate mail a vulgar, bigoted act

At this time of year we have various signs and messages asking us to observe peace on earth and practise good will toward our fellow humans.

Clearly not everyone adheres to such instructions, especially those mired in hatred of certain individuals, or ethnic groups.

We get where Rabbi Harry Brechner of the Congregation Emanu-El is coming from, choosing to not speak any further to media about a graphic hate letter the Victoria synagogue received recently. Someone or some group with a hate-on for the Jewish people apparently had too much time on their hands and created a poster stating “Jewry must Perish,” circulating it to synagogues in major Canadian cities.

Unlike the various acts of terrorism that have plagued the world this year, no particular group stood up to claim responsibility for this mindless action. Whether it was timed to coincide with Hanukkah celebrations or related to recent calls by some, including Donald Trump, to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, is not clear.

It doesn’t matter, either. The fact someone chose to send a vicious discriminatory letter to a very specific group of people is not an example of the tolerant and open-minded Canada that we wish to live in.

We’re not saying that all must be love and light just because it happens to be Christmas, or Hanukkah in this case. There are those for whom the December holiday season holds no special significance or added sense of love. But we all still need to make an effort to respect each other, no matter what time of year it is.

Rabbi Brechner wanted to avoid giving these haters any more publicity and we agree, to a point. While the fact local Jewish people were targeted by a bigoted and stupid letter is still newsworthy, we see dragging a story like this out as preventing the healing process for our local Jewish community and pumping wind into the sails of the morons who sent the letter.

Previous story
Messing with Dallas Road is sacrilege for Victorians
Next story
LETTER: Free speech has its limits

Just Posted

Exclusive interview with Santa Claus

Jolly old St. Nick sits down with Oak Bay News

Event goers burned in James Bay church fire

Victoria Fire Department was on scene, fire extinguished by the time they arrived

Hoops for the holidays, B.C.’s best Bays host Washington State teams at UVic

Vikes Alumni Classic pits B.C.’s top-ranked teams against trio of schools from Washington

Saanich balancing rural and urban needs

2018 promises to be a busy year for the District of Saanich… Continue reading

Eleven-year-old Saanich girl underwent surgery, will be in coma for a week, says family

Leila Bui of Arbutus middle school still sedated at VGH

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Both drivers were injured, and 12 students on the school bus were unharmed

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Woodwynn continues to defy orders

Objections to rehab facility would happen regardless of location, says Leblanc

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: Publicizing hate actions painful for the media

    Targeting of local synagogues and others in Canada with hate mail a vulgar, bigoted act

  • Messing with Dallas Road is sacrilege for Victorians

    Area resident sees the Clover Point/Dallas Road bikeway plan as an election issue in 2018