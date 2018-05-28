EDITORIAL: Racism can be hard to see

Last week the News broke a story of an Indigenous man who felt he was racially profiled in being barred from a local health food store.

That feeling, he said, was based on the fact he was told that he fit the description of people who had recently been caught stealing there.

Social media, obviously, lit up. Among the comments: “he’s playing the race card” and “this couldn’t possibly happen here.”

We like to think we don’t have a problem with racism in Canada. After all, it doesn’t fit our apologetic, easy-going, welcoming nature.

But, for a moment consider this – oppression by its very nature renders silence.

It’s how and why it can be so powerful. People of colour do not have the same sense of safety that translates to an assertiveness in speaking their truth to power.

To the untrained eye, racial profiling is so hard to fathom in a place like Victoria, but it’s only because incidents of this nature are so rarely spoken of.

When you say, “I don’t see colour” it only serves to perpetuate the issues surrounding racism. In 2018, if you’re unable to acknowledge that people around you are of a race different than your own, and what that means, you are likely privileged.

The accessibility of something as integral as food should not be determined by the colour of one’s skin.

If you’re confused, ask a person of colour about their day. Ask them about what they experience as they navigate life through Greater Victoria, where the majority of the population is white. Ask them to tell you about microaggressions.

Racism is easy to spot when it’s a woman in Alberta screaming at a table of brown people in a Denny’s restaurant. We need to get better at calling out the subtleties – the idea that an Indigenous man must be a thief, or couldn’t possibly have the money to shop in a specialty food store, or be related to someone who is white.

Oppression remains ingrained in Canadian society because we’re still not doing a good enough job of tackling racism at its uncomfortable roots.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Our poverty reduction plan is already in place

Just Posted

UPDATE: Missing 82-year-old Victoria woman found

Leticia Byrch was last seen Monday morning in the 1200-block of Balmoral Rd.

Memorial Ride for Palliative Care raises $10 grand

Friends and family of the late Denis Muloin were joined by a… Continue reading

Pedestrian hit on Beach Drive in Oak Bay

Oak Bay first responders ask drivers to avoid Beach Drive near Margate… Continue reading

Update: Monday afternoon fire guts family home in Saanich’s Royal Oak area

No one was home at the time and a cause has yet to be determined

Herowork to transform Victoria’s Mustard Seed locations, improve food services

Esquimalt distribution centre gaining commerical kitchen, dignity market slated for Queens Avenue

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Truck carrying glass crashes on Island highway

Two people taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash Monday in Nanaimo near Cedar Road

10 delightful Indigenous experiences in South Okanagan

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will soon say where government plans to go with Kinder Morgan pipeline

B.C. proclaims Rick Hansen Day to promote disability access

Premier John Horgan announces $10 million grant to Hansen Foundation

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: Racism can be hard to see

    Last week the News broke a story of an Indigenous man who…