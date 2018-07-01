EDITORIAL: True, north, strong and free

Freedom.

That’s the recurring theme the News team heard when we hit the streets to talk to Victorians about how it feels to be Canadian.

It’s a cornerstone of our democracy, it’s what the rest of the world sees when they look to us, and it’s in the lyrics of our national anthem.

Freedom is a tricky word in a country like Canada where most of us have never known not having it. But, freedom isn’t a guarantee, despite what we were told growing up.

“Fighting for your freedom” seemed a simple enough concept, the one we give thanks for each Remembrance Day, to those who did just that.

Most of us thought, if we achieved those freedoms, we’d have them for life. And in Canada for the most part, we do.

That’s why, this Canada Day we think it bears noting that now, more than ever, we’re grateful to be born in the land of the “true north, strong and free.”

We only need to look to our neighbouring nation to realize the right to be free can change in an instant.

Last year, Canada 150 gave us the opportunity to celebrate this country of ours like never before, but also to reflect up on it. As Canadians, we signed up to do better, be better and treat one another better.

However, the work is not done.

So this Canada Day, while you’re out enjoying Greater Victoria’s beautiful climate, the breathtaking scenery, the delicious beer or locally produced cuisine, or connecting with some of the amazing and diverse people that make us what we are, take a moment to remember, not all Canadians enjoy the equality of freedom just yet.

But, as we continue to carve our new national identity, including all Canadians, there is proof we’re finally using all this freedom for some good.