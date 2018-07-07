(From left) Amy Schactman, clinical co-ordinator at Foundry Victoria, a downtown health and social services centre supporting youth, joins operations manager Jordan Trousdell in touring Finance Minister Carole James and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy through the facility earlier this year. A local mental health advocate writes that more work is also needed in schools to help students with mental wellness. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Education fundamental to tackle mental health crisis

Working with students in schools can help address issues earlier, advocate writes

As a mental health and anti-stigma activist, I am often asked, “What can be done about the growing mental health crisis?”

People see tragedies like the deaths by suicide of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain and they wonder how people who seemingly have it all can fall so far. The fact is mental health and addictions issues do not discriminate. They do not care how much someone has, or how successful someone is; they affect all of us equally. Which is why it is more important now than ever that we see the need to start addressing mental health and addictions issues at the primary and secondary school level.

Many mental health issues have their grounding in the experiences of grief and loss as a young child or teenager. What is needed is to educate children; as well as teachers, support staff and parents; in healthy methods of coping with grief and loss. Not only that, our schools need to adopt a framework to start healthy discussions about mental health issues.

A 2010 report from the BC Mental Health and Addiction Services outlined five ways we can start to positively affect the mental health outcomes of our youth, primarily through the adoption of a mental health literacy program. This program would increase public awareness about mental health and substance use issues, increase recognition and improve early identification of symptoms, reduce the stigma of mental illness, increase help-seeking behaviours and ensure access is available at an early stage of illness where our children spend the bulk of their daytime hours; at school.

Through the creation of a Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, the provincial government has set an important flag down. Now it is time for our schools and school boards to join them in ensuring our children are supported as they grow, and to help them learn healthy ways of coping with some of extreme life’s pressures. Only when we establish a framework for healthy engagement and conversations will we start to see progress with youth and young adult mental health.

Ryan Painter

Victoria

Previous story
MAYOR’S MESSAGE: Compact living doesn’t shrink quality of life

Just Posted

Delays expected at Johnson Street Bridge on Sunday

Paving on Esquimalt Road will be happening throughout the day

Police officers may have saved injured Esquimalt man’s life

Recent Officer Down first aid training put to good use by VicPD members first on scene

Anti-smoking protest giving Saanich woman the creeps

Dead snake, motor oil, rotting seafood among items left on rock where woman takes cigarette break

Public library battles ‘summer slide’ in children’s literacy

Youth track daily reading and enjoy weekly incentives from the Greater Victoria Public Library

Royal Roads professor shares one man’s harrowing tale

H. was recruited into the cocaine industry at nine years old

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

Serge Dessureault died Saturday while attempting to scale 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan

Washington State man gets life in prison in slaying of B.C. woman, husband

The judge said the killer of Monique Patenaude, Patrick Shunn seemed to regard his trial as a game.

Ontario asks Trudeau for resources to address influx of asylum seekers

About 800 refugee claimants and asylum seekers are staying in Toronto college residences

Parents of B.C. resident who died in explosive fire speak out

West Kelowna residents showed their support for David Hunt’s family after the fire

Whale watch body wants closer access to other orcas as feds set 200-metre limit

Whale scientists say the 200-metre limit still may not be enough distance to help the animals

10 ways to protect your home against wildfires

Restoration company recommends ways to protect your property and create an evacuation plan

B.C. mining puts international treaty at risk: U.S. officials

U.S. representatives criticize Canada’s inaction on selenium pollution in transboundary waters

Most Read

  • Education fundamental to tackle mental health crisis

    Working with students in schools can help address issues earlier, advocate writes