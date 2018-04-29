Esquimalt Township municipal hall. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Esquimalt’s absence in amalgamation review an insult to voters

Township, residents would gain a lot under unified jurisdiction, says amalgamation advocate

In the 2014 election, following efforts by Amalgamation Yes to encourage Esquimalt council to place an amalgamation review question on the election ballot, city council ultimately posed the following question to the community: “Are you in favour of exploring the reduction of the number of municipalities within Greater Victoria through amalgamation?”

In total, 2,905 voters voted yes to the question, while 1404 voters voted no.

As the Township approaches its fall municipal election, I think it is important to remind voters that their municipal council decided their votes as Esquimalt residents do not count or are respected.

I think it is absolutely outrageous that Esquimalt voters are being denied inclusion from a core amalgamation review particularly when the municipality may have the most to gain, when you consider the balance of social equity that arises when there is a consolidated whole.

The silo wolf pack is alive and well in Esquimalt, incapable of open mindedness towards core union benefits and from a community gain perspective. It is an absolute shame they remain silent as Victoria and Saanich move forward using the same question this fall.

John Vickers

Toronto

Editor’s note: Mr. Vickers is a former board member with Amalgamation Yes.

Previous story
MP REPORT: Support for sexual assault centres sorely needed
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Just Posted

Hundreds take to Victoria streets for Khalsa Day parade

For the first time in over 100 years, region’s Sikh community celebrates Vaisakhi

Policing all in the family for Victoria clan

New VicPD recruit Ben Sawyer the latest in a line that includes mom, dad and grandfather

GoFundMe for man struck on Pat Bay Highway

Proceeds will support family of Mike Underwood

Statistics show more than 2,700 empty homes in Saanich

Victoria estimated to have 7% empty homes, the highest in the Capital Region that averages 5.7%

One man sent to hospital after stabbing

Victoria Police report a stabbing happened Friday night in the 1800-block of Cook St.

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

Saanich replacing water main on Cedar Hill Cross Road

Motorists advised to expect delays during project, expected to start May 7

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Volunteer recognized for bringing music to Broadmead vets

Dementia advocate, longtime volunteer earns top honours for community service

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

Most Read

  • Esquimalt’s absence in amalgamation review an insult to voters

    Township, residents would gain a lot under unified jurisdiction, says amalgamation advocate

  • B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

    Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’