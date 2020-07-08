It’s time to thank police officers

Reader says the call to ‘defund’ police forces by a few agitators is patently irresponsible

Our police officers at the municipal, provincial and national levels are under much stress due to their added duties, aggressive citizenry, and, in many cases, poor management at senior levels.

The call to “defund” police forces by a few agitators is patently irresponsible and in some instances vituperative. It serves no useful purpose.

RE: When protesters cry ‘defund the police,’ what does it mean?

We should be thanking our officers for their constancy of service and commitment to our well being.

We are well served by the RCMP in Sooke and the West Shore, always ready to serve our varied needs with competency and trust.

Let us all thank them and display our appreciation for their sterling service in our communities.

E. Anderson

Sooke



