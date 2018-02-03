Jaywalking Victoria police illustrate double standard: resident

Re: VicPD targets pedestrians in crosswalks (News, Jan. 31)

Can you say hypocrisy? That is exactly what I witnessed on Jan. 27 when I saw a Victoria police officer park his marked SUV and jaywalk across the street and enter the Starbucks I just left.

Later I read in this paper how Victoria’s finest enforcers warned 100 people about walking like a blue jay and that tickets come with fines just over $100 makes me wonder who is going to ticket the jaywalking cops? We were both crossing the street in opposite directions at the same time but unlike the cop, I was in the crosswalk and he was walking like a blue jay.

He could have and should have parked right in front of the Starbucks if he was in such a hurry for his coffee fix. Two words: double standard.

Andre Mollon

Victoria