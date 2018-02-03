A News reader says Victoria police need to follow the rules they enforce for pedestrians. News file photo

Jaywalking Victoria police illustrate double standard: resident

Police officers should be practising what they preach on walking in traffic

Re: VicPD targets pedestrians in crosswalks (News, Jan. 31)

Can you say hypocrisy? That is exactly what I witnessed on Jan. 27 when I saw a Victoria police officer park his marked SUV and jaywalk across the street and enter the Starbucks I just left.

Later I read in this paper how Victoria’s finest enforcers warned 100 people about walking like a blue jay and that tickets come with fines just over $100 makes me wonder who is going to ticket the jaywalking cops? We were both crossing the street in opposite directions at the same time but unlike the cop, I was in the crosswalk and he was walking like a blue jay.

He could have and should have parked right in front of the Starbucks if he was in such a hurry for his coffee fix. Two words: double standard.

Andre Mollon

Victoria

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Black History Month offers an opportunity to learn

Just Posted

New housing, community amenities in works for Burnside school site

Plans part of a broader picture for urban village centre for Burnside Gorge

Pioneering surgeon’s legacy lives on in commemorative display at RJH

50 years have passed since Dr. Fouad Ahmed Hamdi performed ground breaking surgery

Victoria man wanted by Interpol

Sebastien Normandin is being sought for attempted murder after ramming a former girlfriend’s car in 2016

Star-studded ‘Home for a Rest’ cover released today in support of Spirit of the West’s John Mann

WATCH: Nearly 50 of Canada’s most celebrated musicians record single in men’s washroom

January was one of wettest months on record for Victoria

City received 117.6 millimetres of rain last month, 125 per cent higher than its average

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

Proposed pipeline regulations shouldn’t start a ‘trade war:’ B.C. premier

Horgan has spoken with both Trudeau and Notley in recent days to reiterate his government’s position

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

B.C. Liberals elect new leader today as party rebuilds after 16 years in power

Estimated 60,000 party members were eligible to vote online and by phone to replace Christy Clark

Father of B.C. homicide victim said he knew it was coming

‘I was prepared for yesterday. I had gone through the motions of having my son die like this’

Trevena talks: exclusive interview with the MLA for the North Island

Trevena discussed topics from Christy Clark, to BC Ferries, to the E&N corridor, and fish farms.

Judge admonishes victims’ dad who charged at Nassar in court

The dad who had three daughters abused by Nassar tries to attack the doctor in court

Most Read

  • Jaywalking Victoria police illustrate double standard: resident

    Police officers should be practising what they preach on walking in traffic