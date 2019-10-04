I am writing to remind people that it is a criminal offence to destroy, remove or otherwise tamper with candidate signs for the upcoming federal election. I encourage anyone seeing such activity, regardless of party, to note the license plate and report it to the RCMP.

On Sooke River Road last week, a sign I paid for and erected for Jeremy Gustafson, People’s Party of Canada candidate, went missing.

It’s possible the PPC is being targeted having been unfairly maligned or ignored by corporate media who realize that when Maxime Bernier is elected Prime Minister the gravy train is over.

The Trudeau Liberals have pledged nearly $600 million in corporate media bailouts this year. The Toronto Star alone gets $115,000 per week from Canadian taxpayers, while the national debt spirals out of control.

If you don’t choose to vote for the PPC that’s fine, but at least leave our signs alone – we paid for them ourselves.

Elaine Ellinger

Sooke