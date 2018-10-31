LETTER: A poverty reduction strategy is useless unless it is effective

With the introduction of poverty reduction legislation, I am hopeful. I’m hopeful because the provincial government undertook an extensive consultation process this past spring that asked citizens about their experience, their observations, and their solutions to poverty in this province.

But I want this first-ever poverty reduction strategy for this province to be effective.

To me, effective means that this plan should be accountable, bold, and comprehensive. It should plan to eliminate poverty, and it should include a holistic understanding of poverty from wages to education to housing.

Allan Crawshaw

Victoria