LETTER: A poverty reduction strategy is useless unless it is effective

With the introduction of poverty reduction legislation, I am hopeful. I’m hopeful because the provincial government undertook an extensive consultation process this past spring that asked citizens about their experience, their observations, and their solutions to poverty in this province.

But I want this first-ever poverty reduction strategy for this province to be effective.

To me, effective means that this plan should be accountable, bold, and comprehensive. It should plan to eliminate poverty, and it should include a holistic understanding of poverty from wages to education to housing.

Allan Crawshaw

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Bypass the Malahat and divide Salt Spring Island

Just Posted

Victoria mother seeks recipients of son’s donated organs

Colleen Riople wants to meet the five people who have her son’s heart, liver, kidneys and lung

The strangest things ever returned to the Victoria library

Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all

SAR mobilizes to search for missing Sidney man

Howard Baker was last seen over the weekend and may be hiding from police

Ghost at Victoria Golf Club ‘playing tricks’

Legend says the spirit of Doris Gravlin can still be found on the greens

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old has changed her name to Kerry Marie Sim

VIDEO: North Saanich home prize part of B.C. Millionaire Lottery

The grand prize winner can choose one of seven luxury homes around the province

Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

Events in Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Colwood, Sidney, North Saanich, Central Saanich

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

Facebook CEO asked to testify at joint committee formed by Canadian, British MPs

Committees have previously asked Mark Zuckerberg to appear before their respective members to discuss Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

B.C. government lobbying rules to be tightened

Stricter reporting of meetings, gifts among David Eby’s changes

B.C. burlesque veteran Satan’s Angel to retire after 50+ years

Septuagenarian performer still uses same flaming tassels from 1962

UPDATE: Nanaimo mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes denied a recount

Ray Farmere applied for a judicial recount, claiming a computer error at the conference centre

Most Read