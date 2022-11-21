Letter: A simple way to collect trash and cut carbon emissions

After having lived in four Greater Victoria municipalities and now Sooke, I have questioned why both the garbage and recycling trucks go up and down every single street.

Would it not make more sense from an environmental aspect to designate odd or even numbered streets based on the shortest driving route? On odd-number streets, both sides would place their bins on the odd side of the street and on even-numbered streets, all containers would be placed on the even side. This would allow the trucks to only pass down each street once, using half the fuel and causing half the vehicle wear and tear.

It seems to me to be a very simple way to cut our collective carbon emissions with no loss of service.

Dan Watson

Sooke

