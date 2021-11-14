Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: A timely debate

Rather than turning back the clock back in the fall, why can’t we instead turn it forward another hour? We could call this new time-change DST2.

The outcome would be to pick up an extra hour of evening-light to get us all through the long, cold, dreary days ahead.

So, let scrap PST and add DST2; winter-related despondency is totally solved, and everyone can live happier lives ever after. We’ve just got to do something about the darnable fall/winter season, as it rapidly approaches.

So, what’s not to like?

Dave Poje

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Seniors forced to travel for booster shot

Just Posted

Saanich residents Jordan Sherin, left, and his aunt Kelley Sherin were helped by the Salvation Army when they needed it the most. (Photo courtesy of Kelley Sherin)
Saanich woman back on her feet thanks to help of Victoria Citadel Salvation Army

The 2021 Gingerbread Showcase will be on display from Nov. 20 to Jan. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria’s 2021 Gingerbread Showcase set to launch

International flight from and to Victoria International Airport will resume on Nov. 30, the earliest possible date as identified by the federal government. (Black Press Media file photo)
First flight from Seattle to arrive at Victoria International Airport on Nov. 30 since COVID-19 disruption

University of Victoria Vikes player Renee Gonzalez, left, here in action for Canada against the U.S. during HSBC Canada Sevens play in Vancouver in September, made her debut for national 15s side recently. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
UVic women’s rugby stalwart makes positive debut for Canada, eyes World Cup