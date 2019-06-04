LETTER: Abortion access is not the solution

This biased article in the May 24 Goldstream Gazette failed to acknowledge another person involved in abortion access; the unborn who have no voice or choice.

READ ALSO: Still barriers to abortion access on Vancouver Island

Abortion destroys the life of a unique, unrepeatable little human being and all their future generations. What a tragedy, what a loss to all of us and our country. We have lost the the gifts and presence of over four million citizens from abortion. We don’t need more access to this destruction.

READ ALSO: ‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

We are speaking out for each unique, unrepeatable unborn child in danger of being destroyed at their most vulnerable time.

Abortion is not a medically necessary procedure but a choice. As taxpayers, we are paying for this choice with our limited health care dollars. Abortions are using our health care needed by those waiting for medically necessary procedures.

READ ALSO: More protection for those accessing View Royal women’s clinic

Canada has no law on abortion so it is open season on the unborn for all nine months and for any reason. It doesn’t make abortion legal just not illegal. Contrary to what has been said, there is no charter or constitutional right to abortion. In fact in our charter under legal rights, it actually says, “everyone has the right to life.”

We would never treat an animal by tearing it from its mother’s womb or poisoning it. These children are our future, Canada’s future.

Abortion is not a solution. It generates more problems, physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual, besides destroying the unborn and its future, it hurts women and damages families.

READ ALSO: Provincial campaign started in Saanich calls for free prescription contraception

There is help for those who are being pressured to abort or feel their situation is impossible. Services on Vancouver Island include respectlifeministries.ca, birthright.ca and victoriapregnancy.org.

Ann Devlin

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Green space must factor in decision of new Crystal Pool site

Just Posted

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Observant employee at Hillside centre noticed movement and rescued kitten

Lend your voice to audio project about the ‘Greatest Generation’

Commonwealth War Graves Commission offers audio archive to public, seeks new voice submissions

Man pepper sprayed and robbed in downtown Victoria

Police say three people approached a man in the 500-bock of Yates Street

Road rage victim burned by lit cigarette

Victoria Police seeking suspect and witnesses to bizarre incident

Downtown Victoria bus shelters feature local art

A diverse range of artists now have their work up along Yates Street

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

’Someone out there knows what happened’ to teens killed a year ago in Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

B.C. invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Policing community eyes change after missing, murdered Indigenous women inquiry

Canada still needs an independent national police task force, report says

Save-On-Foods donates $2 million to B.C. Children’s Hospital

At the annual Miracle Weekend Telethon

Employee shaken as central Island liquor store robbed at gunpoint

Disguised suspect nabbed cash, ran away from Arlington Inn Beer and Wine in Nanoose Bay

Most Read