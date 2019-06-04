LETTER: Abortion access is not the solution

This biased article in the May 24 Goldstream Gazette failed to acknowledge another person involved in abortion access; the unborn who have no voice or choice.

Abortion destroys the life of a unique, unrepeatable little human being and all their future generations. What a tragedy, what a loss to all of us and our country. We have lost the the gifts and presence of over four million citizens from abortion. We don’t need more access to this destruction.

We are speaking out for each unique, unrepeatable unborn child in danger of being destroyed at their most vulnerable time.

Abortion is not a medically necessary procedure but a choice. As taxpayers, we are paying for this choice with our limited health care dollars. Abortions are using our health care needed by those waiting for medically necessary procedures.

Canada has no law on abortion so it is open season on the unborn for all nine months and for any reason. It doesn’t make abortion legal just not illegal. Contrary to what has been said, there is no charter or constitutional right to abortion. In fact in our charter under legal rights, it actually says, “everyone has the right to life.”

We would never treat an animal by tearing it from its mother’s womb or poisoning it. These children are our future, Canada’s future.

Abortion is not a solution. It generates more problems, physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual, besides destroying the unborn and its future, it hurts women and damages families.

There is help for those who are being pressured to abort or feel their situation is impossible. Services on Vancouver Island include respectlifeministries.ca, birthright.ca and victoriapregnancy.org.

Ann Devlin

Victoria