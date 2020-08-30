LETTER: Action urgently needed on blasting

I was pleased to read that council has directed staff to review West Vancouver’s rock blasting bylaw and come up with long-term and short-term solutions for Oak Bay.

My concern about this article is the emphasis on the noise/COVID-19 relationship. To be sure, the current pandemic has heightened people’s anxiety and sensitivity to their surroundings. However, the blasting and noise bylaws need to be amended because they are antiquated, not simply because of COVID-19. Action was long overdue and is now urgently needed.

Karen Wallace-Prince

Oak Bay

