LETTER: Alberta refinery the answer

David Black makes the point that building refineries in Canada rather than shipping raw product overseas makes perfect sense. Despite their differences in political views, it may surprise him to know that our MP, Elizabeth May, has been advocating that for years.

The only illogical piece in Mr. Black’s position is building it on the B.C. coast. The logical place for such refineries is in Alberta…right where the raw product is. Doing so would mean that existing pipelines would be carrying refined product, which require less pipeline capacity than dilbit and is less toxic.

Many of the differences between the governments of Alberta and B.C. could be solved by putting refineries in Alberta. Why would the Trudeau government not invest money in that, rather than bailing out a foreign corporation?

Shirley McBride

Saanich

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Making sense of climate policy

Just Posted

Sidney fundraiser helping kids fight diabetes

Nicola Politano organizing May 26 dance at the air cadet hall

‘ALR golf courses should return to farming,’ says ex-ALC chair Frank Leonard

Former mayor says Saanich could appeal Cedar Hill Golf Course application

Is Steve Nash Vancouver Island’s best athlete of all-time?

As Captain Canada gets ready to enter basketball’s Hall of Fame it’s time to debate his legacy

Who is Vancouver Island’s greatest athlete ever?

We want to know, you get to choose in a 64-athlete tournament bracket

Saanich taking heat over process surrounding Haro Woods

District delays decision on the future of cycling in popular Saanich park

VIDEO: Canadian Forces help flood-ravaged Grand Forks residents heal

Sgt. Bradley Lowes says the military is used to dealing with traumatic times

UPDATE: Blood found in missing man’s vehicle

Searchers are sticking to a high-priority area before expanding their search for Ben Kilmer

Central Vancouver Island man dies in single-vehicle collision

Pickup truck with three occupants went off the road near Port Alberni

Watch: Saved from highway harm, ducklings waddle into Swan Lake

Saanich Pound rescue, release ducklings in cute video

UPDATED: More than half of flood evacuees in Kootenay-Boundary allowed to return home

Officials hope to have all 3,000 people back in their homes by Monday night

B.C. Lions bring back 6-time all-star offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye

He was acquired by the Montreal Alouettes last year.

Whitecaps rally for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas

Vancouver climbed out of a two-nil hole to tie FC Dallas 2-2

B.C. VIEWS: Making sense of climate policy

Flood and fire predictions have poor track record so far

Chilliwack Chiefs moving on to RBC Cup final after thrilling win over Ottawa

Kaden Pickering scored the winning goal in the 3rd period as Chilliwack won their semi-final 3-2.

Most Read

  • B.C. VIEWS: Making sense of climate policy

    Flood and fire predictions have poor track record so far

  • LETTER: Alberta refinery the answer

    David Black makes the point that building refineries in Canada rather than…