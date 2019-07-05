LETTER: Alternatives exist for single-use plastic bags

We are informed that the so-called biodegradable plastic bags for compost and doggie bags don’t really degrade but fall into tiny pieces to stay in the ground.

My solution for the doggie bags are paper sandwich bags from the dollar store. Into each, I fold a small piece of kitchen paper towel. With the latter I pick up the waste to put it into the paper bag and then deposit it in the garbage bin to decompose. It will cost a few trees but takes care of a bigger problem.

I also wonder why our paper industry has not come up with a solution to replace plastic bags for composting. They have had plenty of time to think about a sustainable solution.

Karin Hertel

Saanich

