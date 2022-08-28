LETTER: Amazon should pay for roundabout

I know it is not politically correct these days to fight against roundabouts but the fact is they are expensive to build and, if there is a garden in the middle, they are an ongoing maintenance cost.

In some cases, as demonstrated at Frankin Boulevard and Pine Bush Road in Cambridge Ont., they become obstructions to visibility and safety.

The simple fact is a traffic light would suffice at Beacon Avenue and Galaran Road, and as to who pays for it, it is clear to me. Amazon has the need. Amazon has the resources so it should be paid for thy them.

Alex Currie

North Saanich