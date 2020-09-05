Letter: Artistic expression on mural simply another form of hate

As a retired Victoria police officer, I feel compelled to respond to the art being displayed on the brick walkway at Bastion Square, where artists have inscribed the initials ACAB within the art piece. This acronym means All Cops are Bastards.

I fully support the need to end systematic racism in our communities, to end violence by police, and to build stronger, more transparent and inclusive relationships between our police departments and our various communities.

RELATED: City of Victoria asks for removal of acronym ‘A.C.A.B.’ from BIPOC mural

Let’s open up the lines of “quality” communication. Painting a picture that all police are “bastards” would be like someone saying “All Blacks are …” or “All Indigenous people are …” or “All members of our LGBTQ community are” or “All Seniors are…” We all know this isn’t true, so why are we so intent on making such broad statements to move our cause?

If we want to make meaningful changes in our communities, we all have to do our part and stop these general and disrespectful statements and to take issue with those who do. By making these general statements we will just cause more anger and resentment between the various groups, which is the opposite of what we want to accomplish. It will just drive people away from the real issues or worse, ignore the issue, which won’t lead to any real/constructive solutions.

We cannot say this is “freedom of speech or expression,” it is just another form of hate. Let’s all stand up and put an end to all this hate in our communities by remembering one thing: It all begins with you.

Gord Gummer

North Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Cannabis shop should be welcomed by Sidney

Just Posted

Child’s best interest paramount in COVID-19 co-parenting disputes: Victoria family law advocate

Education options could prompt disagreements between guardians

PHOTOS: Opa! First weekend of Greek Fest 2020 kicks off in Saanich

Lamb, loukoumades, mountains of Greek salad handed out at drive-thru

Victoria combats trash on city streets with zero waste stations

Audit in 2019 found 13,000 paper coffee cups trashed a day

Second World War vet turns 100 in Oak Bay

‘Centurion’ Peter Lake could have died 14 times, he says

UPDATED: Pat Bay Highway reopens after Sidney crash

Traffic was re-routed around Sidney for about four hours Friday evening

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Killing spree still feeds unease in B.C.’s isolated north, one year later

Distant help, cellular dead zones creating fear in wake of 2019 Schmegelsky-Mcleod murders

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 6 to 12

Alpaca Day, Beer Lover’s Day and World Suicide Prevention Day all coming up this week

Game 7 heartbreak for Vancouver as Vegas bounces Canucks from NHL playoffs with 3-0 win

Golden Knights advance to meet Dallas in Western Conference final

Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991

Victoria mural sponsor says anti-police acronym inappropriate, but fuels debate

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department

COVID-19: American vessel intercepted near Ucluelet in violation of Quarantine Act

Police were seen investigating the vessel at Ucluelet’s 52 Steps Dock.

Premier’s office ‘confident’ temporary pandemic pay coming in October

B.C. Government Employees’ Union say workers have been waiting long enough to receive it

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Most Read