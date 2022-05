Do banks ever get a thank you? I help seniors with their computer devices and I want to thank bank tellers who take the time to help people set up direct payment of their bills.

Most utilities and other companies are refusing to accept payment by mail and insist that bills be paid online. Online banking is too risky for people who struggle to learn new technology and banks and their employees provide a greatly needed service. Thank you for that personal touch.

Carrie Spencer

North Saanich