LETTER: Beacon wharf is the heart of Sidney

In response to all the letters regarding the wharf at the end of Beacon Avenue, this wharf is the heart of Sidney and removing it to put a building on a pontoon simply stuns me.

Council needs to stop chasing the money and allowing developers to totally destroy the ambiance of Sidney by the Sea. Never before have we seen cranes on our skyline while a huge building is being constructed. The next insult would be to remove our wharf.

Everyone, visitor or resident, has taken at least one picture with Satellite Fish Co. and the restaurant in the background. To remove that tears the heart out of Sidney.

Lois Allen

Sidney

