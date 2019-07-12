LETTER: Better solutions to fighting climate change than raising taxes

Once again, Saanich is bulldozing its way into the pockets of taxpayers.

First, with a three-year $250,000 biodiversity study with an additional request clause asking for $110,000 for a three-day-a-week part-time position.

READ ALSO: Saanich seeks public input on ways to fight climate change

This is in addition to a more severe Environment Development Permit Area (EDPA) bylaw in the works. Taxpayers will never know the true costs of the rescinded EDPA bylaw that exceeded $1 million. It feels as if we are about to enter a three-year cellphone contract where apps, storage and roaming fees will just show up on our tax bill.

READ ALSO: Saanich councillor warns of ‘torturous experience’ as they consider replacing EDPA

The environmentalists have been hand picked by administration to spread the fear of the impending climate change emergency. The taxpayers should see it as fear mongering and a desperate attempt at job security that should be renamed a tax grab emergency.

READ ALSO: Key critic of Saanich’s EDPA loses status as professional biologist

The real fear should be the predicted mega-thrust earthquake and impending wildfire season that will quickly reduce our area to the way we were, for free.

There is another $50,000 taxpayer-funded study that is considering the pros and cons of amalgamation. Our Victoria neighbours are likely environmentally friendly yet they are proposing a rubberized soccer field at Topaz Park. Consider the costs of the field, maintenance and 15-year shelf-life of this unnatural turf.

READ ALSO: Saanich signals Victoria it wants to proceed with caution during assembly process

The rubber bits that don’t end up in your hotdog will continue down the storm drains and into the intestines of the marine life. The Hartland landfill will digest the rest.

We are also paying a carbon emission tax with GST added. One way to reduce carbon emissions and environmental degradation is to stop the free parking. Free parking can be found at municipal halls, Cedar Hill Golf Course, shopping malls, recreation centres, parks, schools and churches. High school teachers can explain to student drivers that carbon emissions and congestion must not be free. An inexpensive option would be to walk, cycle or use transit.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich councillor wants free transit for all

A $1-a-day parking fee would go a long way to help prepare the citizens for environmental climate change disasters without penalizing a limited number of Saanich residents.

Yes, the climate is changing. Nothing is free and we are not prepared. However, grab bags of tax-grabs should not be legislated in the Saanich. There are bigger issues that should take precedence.

Art Bickerton

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Duplexes could lead to strata evictions

Just Posted

Saanich worker’s death in 2017 lands employer $7,900 fine

WorkSafeBC details penalty, the second of three fines for fall protection violations

Greater Victoria internet safety company warns public about spike in catfishing, sextortion scams

Young males being targeted through social media, scammers demanding money

Saanich to review ruling on Victoria plastic bag ban

B.C. Court of Appeal has ruled against City of Victoria bylaw

BC Ferries service contract included added funds for fare affordability, added routes

Province commits $32.5 million more in annual funding

UPDATE: City to look at options after BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Update: Canada post responds after Vernon woman’s Red Dress movement interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Emma Banner’s off-centre style woodwork on display at Sooke Fine Arts Show

Art show runs from July 26 to Aug. 5

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Masked suspects spend an hour drilling unsuccessfully into bank wall in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP seek tips on July 2 incident at north-end Scotiabank

Most Read