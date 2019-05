A rash of letters from bicyclists make out as though they’ve been unfairly targeted for criticism. I don’t agree with that.

Reality is that a high proportion of bicyclists ride dangerously.

A noticeable number of them threaten people who call them out on their behaviour.

What are decent bicyclists doing to curb the bad?

It’s dangerous to confront the bad, but voting for more policing while figuratively getting in the face of politicians would help.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich