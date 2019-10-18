LETTER: Bike lanes an obstacle to emergency response

This is a hypothetical 911 call.

DISPATCHER – 911, what is your emergency?

CALLER – A lady has fallen on the sidewalk on Wharf just north of Fort (by new bike lanes).

DISPATCHER – Is she conscious?

CALLER – Yes she is conscious – did I mention she is pregnant?

DISPATCHER – Well as you know now with the new bike lanes on Wharf – if traffic is backed up we cannot access that area.

CALLER – Well traffic is backed up for two blocks on Wharf Street – what should I do?

DISPATCHER- Check with one of the local stores nearby and see if you can borrow a dolly. Then wheel the pregnant lady on the dolly up to Fort/Douglas – we will wait there for you. So we can identify you – what are you wearing?

CALLER – Does it really matter what I am wearing – I will be the only guy pushing a dolly up Fort with a pregnant lady hanging on for dear life.

Paul Baldwin

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Keeping trees should be a priority in Victoria too, not just planting

Just Posted

Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin receives first poppy in Legion-led ceremony

The ceremony is one of the first steps to kick off the 2019 poppy campaign

Victoria requests cruise ship visit cap while seeking limit on ship emissions

Mayor says motion is not meant to curtail current visits or limit local cruise industry expansion

Island Health warns of whooping cough at Esquimalt’s Macaulay Elementary

Island Health is urging parents to watch out for signs, and to keep immunizations updated

UPDATED: Explosion, fire sends woman running from home in 3200-block of Linwood Avenue

Heavy smoke in the area, crews on scene

Council tags two more Oak Bay homes for bylaw infringement

Monterey homeowner covers front yard in gravel and stone

WATCH: Women who make a difference gather for annual Black Press gala

Black Press Media’s Women in Business Gala connects local leaders

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

Campbell River homicide suspects arrested in Vancouver

Two men remain in custody, but have not been charged

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada’s housing crisis?

Promises include speculation taxes, more affordable housing, and declaring housing a human right

Most Read