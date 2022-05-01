Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Blazing a trail for females in leadership role

Congratulations to Sergeant Julie Chanin on being named deputy chief of the Oak Bay police force.

Next, might we see more female faces in the fire department… a few… maybe one?

Alanne Gibson

Oak Bay

Previous story
LETTER: Development brings disruptions

Just Posted

Norm Wilcox in the #1 car. (Courtesy Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame)
Speedway legends establish Victoria Auto Racers Hall of Fame

Long-time CBC host Grant Lawrence joins musicians Kathryn Calder, Jay Malinowski and Ashleigh Ball on stage in Sidney on May 4 to celebrate the release of Return To Solitude, the long-awaited follow-up book to Lawrence’s bestselling debut. (Courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)
Grant Lawrence to regale Sidney audience with colourful tales of Desolation Sound

Saanich emergency program officer Capt. Erin Stockill and secretary Paige Marshall demonstrate how to prepare a grab-and-go emergency kit. (Courtesy of Saanich Fire Department)
Saanich Fire Department offers tips ahead of Emergency Preparedness Week

The Township Community Art Council is auctioning off ‘Community,’ a painting created by three of this year’s artists in residence, to fundraise for the council’s Youth Mentorship Program. Bids are being accepted until May 6. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘Community’ on the auction block in support of Esquimalt youth program