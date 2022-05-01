LETTER: Blazing a trail for females in leadership role

Congratulations to Sergeant Julie Chanin on being named deputy chief of the Oak Bay police force.
Next, might we see more female faces in the fire department… a few… maybe one?
Alanne Gibson
Oak Bay
