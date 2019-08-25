LETTER: Bombardier doesn’t deliver

Canada is home to a big company, Bombardier, which builds vehicles sold all over the world. I have had a ride in a beautiful train car in Europe built by that company. It should be doing well, making profits and be a jewel in the Canadian crown.

Yet, this company has not delivered on time, lost contracts and has had to be bailed out by our federal government again and again. Vancouver will receive SkyTrain cars made in South Korea.

There seems something seriously wrong how Bombardier is managed. Labour for our Canadian workforce is given away.

Now, isn’t that a shame.

Karin Hertel

Saanich